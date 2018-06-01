Rick Caruso is named chair of USC's trustees, vows swift investigation of gynecologist scandal

The attorney who will oversee the investigation into the Tyndall case is Apalla Chopra, an O'Melveny partner who is considered an expert in labor, education and employment law. She was part of the team that served as independent counsel to the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors after campus sexual violence issues surfaced in a since-discredited 2012 Rolling Stone report. Chopra was also hired earlier this year by Wynn Resorts to lead an investigation into Steve Wynn after the casino mogul faced a wave of sexual misconduct allegations.