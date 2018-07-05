Boy found alone at Union Station; LAPD seeks public's help to identify him

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help to identify a child who was found alone in Union Station on July Fourth.
Officers with the LAPD’s Transit Services Division found the boy about 7 p.m. at the downtown L.A. hub, the department said.
The child, who is deaf, doesn’t seem to be able to communicate and did not respond to a sign language interpreter, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
The boy is black and appears to be between 5 and 7 years old. He stands about 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 60 pounds.
He has brown eyes and dark braided hair. He was wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top shirt, beige pants and gray tennis shoes, the LAPD said.
Anyone who has information to help identify the boy is asked to call the Transit Services Division at (213) 922-1410. Tipsters may contact the LAPD’s 24-hour tip line at (877) 527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.