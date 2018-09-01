Clippers poised to win shortened window for environmental lawsuits against new arena

The Los Angeles Clippers’ bid to streamline construction of a new arena in Inglewood won overwhelming approval Friday when lawmakers sent Gov. Jerry Brown a bill granting the project protection against drawn-out environmental litigation.
Amendments crafted on the Senate floor this week, including a $30-million environmental fund aimed to reduce pollution in Inglewood and surrounding areas, cleared the way for a bill that was heavily contested in committee hearings.
After sailing through on a 34-0 vote in the Senate just after noon Friday, the bill was then approved 59-0 in the Assembly only hours before the Legislature adjourned for the year.
A similar bill that would benefit a potential new ballpark for the Oakland A’s also breezed through both chambers Friday, clearing the Assembly 60-2.
If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, both bills would set a nine-month window for lawsuits under California’s environmental laws, including appeals, to be concluded. They would also require the projects to implement measures to reduce greenhouse gasses and promote public transportation.
The California Environmental Quality Act requires developers to disclose and reduce the environmental effects of their projects, and lawsuits challenging their environmental reports often tie up or kill proposals.
The Clippers and A’s are seeking to join seven other proposed sports facilities that obtained legislative protection from such litigation including arenas for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings and three football stadiums in Los Angeles that were never built.
Requiring a project using no taxpayer dollars to reduce pollution and greenhouse gas emissions goes beyond any previous legislation.
Prior to the vote, a handful of legislators lauded the bill as good for both Inglewood and the environment.
"This is not just about basketball, my friends,” said Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena). “It’s about creating jobs and economic equity in a city that has been marginalized.”
“I think that the environmental elements, the economic impacts are going to be extraordinary," said Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys).
The Clippers say they needed the assurance of swift resolution of any challenges to ensure completing construction by 2024, when the team’s current lease at the Staples Center expires.
Though the Clippers have not presented formal plans for the project, Mayor James T. Butts and other local officials have been enthusiastic supporters of the bill in the hope of advancing their plan to make the city home to three professional sports teams.
The Rams and Chargers of the National Football League are due to start the 2020 season in a new stadium now under construction just to the north on the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack. That stadium project avoided environmental review when the Inglewood City Council approved an initiative in support of it that qualified for the ballot.
Opponents of the legislation, who have already filed several lawsuits against the arena, won several concessions from what was initially a more sweeping bill. It would have applied the legal protection to all of the Hollywood Park property and barred judges from stopping construction for any reason other than life and safety risks or the disruption of Indian artifacts.
The adopted version encompass only the arena, training and sports medicine facilities, parking facilities, offices, retail, restaurants, community space and a hotel. The hotel, a Rodeway Inn, will be relocated from the arena site to another part of the project, a spokesman for the development said.
Still, opponents continued to criticize the bill to the end, protesting that many of the amendments, including the $30-million cleanup fund, had been jammed into the bill in the final days of the legislative session with no public discussion.
“This is all being done behind closed doors without the benefit of any public involvement,” said Douglas Carstens of the Chatten-Brown and Carstens law firm, which has filed two lawsuits against the proposal on behalf of an Inglewood residents’ group. “There hasn’t even been an attempt at engagement or consultation with the community about a bill that will directly impact thousands of lives.”
Among the last-minute changes, the bill dropped language specifically excluding existing litigation from the nine-month window for environmental challenges — a move Carstens attributed to “closed-door, smoke-filled room lobbying.” Supporters say it was superfluous because new laws do not apply retroactively.
Countering the opposition, the bill’s author, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles) last week released a list of supporters including dozens of Inglewood residents and organizations, labor unions, members of the legislative Black Caucus, four Los Angeles County supervisors and the South Bay Cities Council of Government.
The bill, AB 987, started as a close copy of an earlier bill sponsored by Bradford that died in committee last year. That bill failed after furious lobbying by Madison Square Garden Co., owner of Inglewood's Forum, which would be a competitor to any Clippers facility in the city. Earlier this year, the company sued the city of Inglewood and a Clippers-controlled company over the arena plans.
Bradford is the co-author of the new bill, which marks Kamlager-Dove’s first legislation since being elected in April to fill the remaining term of Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, who resigned citing unspecified health reasons.
Kamlager-Dove unveiled the bill in June flanked by Clippers' owner Steve Balmer, coach Doc Rivers and consultant Jerry West along with Butts.
She said she embraced the Clippers’ proposal, though it had not been an issue in her campaign and falls outside her district, because, “I’m happy to carry a bill that focuses on job creation, economic development and expanding a tax base.”
Her 54th Assembly District includes Culver City and Los Angeles neighborhoods of Mar Vista, Westwood, Baldwin Hills and Mid-City, but only a four-block area in Inglewood with about 100 homes.
Before Friday’s Assembly vote, Kamlager-Dove said the bill was never about building a basketball arena, but bringing “millions of dollars for public services and billions of dollars in indirect and direct economic benefits” to Inglewood and surrounding areas she represents.
“How do you help a community?” she asked. “You bring dignity and jobs. That is exactly what AB 987 will do."
The bill requires the Clippers to employ a “skilled and trained workforce,” 30% hired locally, and pay prevailing wages.
The new language also requires the Clippers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, exceeding the requirement in the initial bill and other previous legislation that the project not increase them.
The Oakland A’s bill, AB 734 from Assemblyman Rob Bonda (D-Alameda), was also amended to require a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the project area
The Clippers’ bill went farther, also requiring the reduction of pollutants with a goal of removing 400 tons of oxides of nitrogen and 10 tons of small particulate matter in a decade.
Payments to other parties to reduce emissions elsewhere could only be used for half that goal. Other measures could include onsite electrical generation, funding transit improvements and paying to retrofit existing buildings for energy efficiency.
Costs in meeting that condition would be credited to the $30 million environmental fund.
It requires a traffic management plan to reduce vehicle trips by employees and visitors by 15% compared to what they would have been by 2030. Joe Lang, the project’s lobbyist, said it needed that much time because of the lack of transportation infrastructure around Inglewood.
The expansive scope of the initial bill, including 298 acres north of Century Boulevard owned by the Hollywood Park Land Co. and Rams owner Stan Kroenke, had brought intense opposition, including from a Native American tribe concerned about possible expansion of the Hollywood Park Casino whose owner, Christopher Meany, is the Clippers’ project manager.
Scott Govenar, a lobbyist representing the Morongo Band of Mission Indians who also represented Madison Square Garden, told The Times the tribe was concerned the bill could help introduce Las Vegas-style gaming into Hollywood Park, a use provided for in the city’s general plan.
Acknowledging the tribal opposition, Lang agreed to have the larger section removed and instead offered a list of 79 parcels totaling about 35 acres with adjoining streets.
Later, in the Senate Appropriations Committee, an amendment was added expressly excluding construction of a new gaming establishment from the bill’s protection.
Two residents’ groups that have filed suits alleging that in executing a 2017 exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company for the arena development, the city ignored other uses for the city-owned land that will make up the bulk of the project.
“It may be the arena is the only thing that works there, but they need to go through that process without prejudging it,” Carstens said.