Two people fatally shot at Compton motel; suspects remain at large

Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of two people at a Compton motel Saturday, officials said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at the Travel Plaza Inn in the 1100 block of South Long Beach Boulevard, said Sgt. James Rewald of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Two gunshot victims, who have not been identified, were found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Based on information from witnesses, authorities are searching for more than one suspect in the shootings, Rewald said.

