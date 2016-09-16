Gunman sought in East Hollywood shooting that left two dead and two critically wounded

Two people were fatally shot and two others were critically wounded Friday evening in East Hollywood, police said.

The shooting was reported about 7:50 p.m. in the 500 block of North Heliotrope Drive, said Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Lopez said.

Witnesses told police that the suspect walked up and shot into a crowd. He yelled a gang name before opening fire, according to a law enforcement source. But police were still trying to determine whether the shooting was gang-related, Lopez said.

The shooter was described as a Latino weighing about 180 pounds and in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothes, Lopez said.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call the LAPD’s Rampart Division at (213) 484-3400.

UPDATES:

9:40 p.m.: This article was updated to reflect new information about the shooting.

This article was originally published at 8:55 p.m.