El Segundo authorities identify two killed in apparent murder-suicide

Investigators have identified two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at an El Segundo park on Saturday night, authorities said.
Police believe that Diego Lopez, 24, shot his girlfriend, Wendy Silva, before killing himself, said El Segundo Police Lt. Carlos Mendoza.
Lopez and Silva, who was 23, had been dating for about a year, he said. They were driving late Saturday night in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe when Lopez produced a handgun and shot Silva in her upper torso multiple times in the parking lot of El Segundo’s Recreation Park, according to police.
Scrapes on Silva’s clothes and body suggest that she jumped out of the moving car to try to save herself, Mendoza said. Lopez drove away but immediately returned to her, got out of the car and shot himself in the head, Mendoza said.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was recovered there, according to police. Lopez was from Lake Elsinore; Silva was from Paramount.
Police are still looking for a motive in the case, Mendoza said. Anyone with information can contact El Segundo Police Det. Paul Saldana at (310) 524-2284.
Twitter: @Sonali_Kohli.