El Segundo authorities identify two killed in apparent murder-suicide

Investigators have identified two people who died in an apparent murder-suicide at an El Segundo park on Saturday night, authorities said.

Police believe that Diego Lopez, 24, shot his girlfriend, Wendy Silva, before killing himself, said El Segundo Police Lt. Carlos Mendoza.

Lopez and Silva, who was 23, had been dating for about a year, he said. They were driving late Saturday night in a 2003 Chevy Tahoe when Lopez produced a handgun and shot Silva in her upper torso multiple times in the parking lot of El Segundo’s Recreation Park, according to police.

Scrapes on Silva’s clothes and body suggest that she jumped out of the moving car to try to save herself, Mendoza said. Lopez drove away but immediately returned to her, got out of the car and shot himself in the head, Mendoza said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was recovered there, according to police. Lopez was from Lake Elsinore; Silva was from Paramount.

Police are still looking for a motive in the case, Mendoza said. Anyone with information can contact El Segundo Police Det. Paul Saldana at (310) 524-2284.

CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. Alabama's Senate race has become a tossup, a new poll says. About 550,000 homes in Southern California have the highest risk of fire damage. The California state Senate is changing how it handles sexual harassment complaints. Enrollment of first-time international students in U.S. colleges dipped last year. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr

Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com

Twitter: @Sonali_Kohli.