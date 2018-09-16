Facebook fight leads to shooting, police say

The victims, both 18-year-old men, showed up at the parking lot of a liquor store at the intersection of Hoover Street and Gage Avenue around 2:45 p.m. to settle the online fight in person, said Los Angeles police Sgt. Ali Kaspian of the 77th Street station. Two men were at the parking lot when the teens arrived, and one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot both teens in the torso, Kaspian said.