Armed man barricaded inside Fairfax home prompts SWAT team response

Alene Tchekmedyian
SWAT officers Wednesday evening were trying to coax an armed barricaded suspect out of a home in the Fairfax neighborhood, police sad.

The hours-long standoff began about 4:30 p.m., when police were called to the 600 block of North Edinburgh Avenue after reports of a man holding family members hostage and making threats, according to Los Angeles Police Sgt. Ed Villalta.

Early on, the man allowed a woman and a child to leave the home. It's unclear whether other hostages remain inside.

As of 8:40 p.m., crisis negotiators were still trying to make contact with the man.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

