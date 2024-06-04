Six tourists zip-tied, robbed in Hollywood home invasion, reports say

LAPD officers were called to an East Hollywood home early Tuesday after reports of an armed robbery.

Los Angeles police are looking for five people who they say broke into an East Hollywood home Tuesday morning armed with rifles and handguns, zip-tied the people inside and robbed them.

According to LAPD officer Kevin Terzes, officers responded about 4:09 a.m. to a reported burglary in the the 400 block of North Heliotrope Drive, where five males wearing ski masks and dark clothing had entered the home armed with rifles and a handgun, robbed the occupants and left before police arrived.

The victims were six tourists from Minnesota who were restrained with zip ties while the robbers made off with their cash, phones and other items, a couple on the floor below the apartment unit told FOX 11.

“I heard one of my friends scream,” a woman told NBC4. “I saw someone standing there, and we realized it was not one of us, so we were being robbed. We escaped through the window.”

The robbers remain outstanding and no description was immediately available. Police did not say how they believe the robbers got into the residence. None of the victims were injured, and the investigation is ongoing, Terzes said.