Northbound PCH closed in Santa Monica after man is struck and killed by vehicle

All northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica will remain shut down for several hours Wednesday morning as police investigate a fatal crash.

Traffic is being diverted to the 10 Freeway at Lincoln Boulevard, said Lt. Saul Rodriguez, spokesman for Santa Monica Police Department. There was no estimate for when lanes would be reopened.

The closure started about 5:10 a.m. when a vehicle struck a man in the 1100 block of Pacific Coast Highway, he said. The man died at the scene.

Authorities were investigating and trying to determine what the man was doing in the roadway, Rodriguez said. The driver is cooperating with police.

