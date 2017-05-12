Man shot to death outside restaurant in Orange

A man was shot to death Friday evening in a parking lot outside a Chili’s restaurant in Orange, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at the Stadium Promenade along West Katella Avenue at Main Street, Orange Police Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

The man, who was wounded in the lower torso, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, McMullin said.

The sergeant said witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene in a white pickup, heading north on Main.

No other details were available late Friday night.

