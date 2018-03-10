Armed man allegedly tried to sneak into L.A. jail by impersonating FBI agent

A 28-year-old Sunland man was arrested attempting to sneak into a downtown Los Angeles jail by flashing a fake FBI badge, authorities said Friday.
The suspect, Greg Baghoomian, was armed with a large fixed-blade knife, two Tasers, handcuffs and gloves in addition to the bogus credentials, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Authorities said Baghoomian entered the lobby of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's inmate reception center Tuesday and attempted to quickly flash a badge and ID to gain access to the facility. When sheriff's deputies tried to check his credentials, he fled on foot across the street to Men's Central Jail, where he was detained by deputies, according to the department.
Baghoomian faces felony charges of bringing a deadly weapon inside a jail facility and impersonating an officer. Officials said it was unclear what his motivation was for attempting to slip into the lock-up.
Los Angeles County court records indicate Baghoomian has an outstanding 2016 case for distribution of child pornography. He was being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility, the same building he allegedly was attempting to sneak in to, in lieu of $105,000 bail.
Anyone with information on the case as asked to contact Men's Central Jail at (213) 974-4921 or anonymously at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
