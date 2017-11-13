Police look for white car after man is shot dead in Harvard Heights

Police are looking for a white car that sped away after a man was shot and killed in Harvard Heights, just south of Koreatown, early Monday morning, authorities said.
Officers responded to a call of gunfire at 12:18 a.m. and arrived at the 1200 block of Manhattan Place to find a man about 40 years old on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, said Los Angeles Police Det. Ross Nemeroff.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
“There was an unidentified white vehicle that sped westbound on Pico [Boulevard] after the shooting,” Nemeroff said.
Anyone with information can contact LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide Division at (310) 382-9470.
