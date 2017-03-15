Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old boy

A man was arrested Wednesday for his alleged role in a hit-and-run crash this week that left a 5-year-old boy dead in South Los Angeles.

Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman, confirmed the man was arrested but could not immediately provide additional details, including the man’s identity.

Earlier Wednesday, police said the man had turned himself in for questioning by investigators.

The incident occurred Tuesday about 5:15 p.m. near 82nd Street and Towne Avenue in Florence, according to LAPD Officer Sal Ramirez.

Authorities said a dark green, faded Chevrolet Suburban from the mid-1990s struck the boy, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A surveillance camera captured an image of the SUV suspected of crashing into a 5-year-old boy and fleeing the scene.

The boy was identified as Ronald Neal by his mother, who said her son would have turned 6 in May.

“Ronald was my baby,” Jaychele Turner told KTLA-TV Channel 5. “I’m just going to miss him playing the drums, playing a game, dancing.”

Turner said her son possibly ran into the street while trying to help nab a neighbor’s dog. He did not usually run into the street, she said.

Authorities said the SUV rounded a corner then stopped after striking the boy. It then drove off at a high speed. Police said the driver may have struck the boy a second time when fleeing the scene.

Police said the driver was between 19 and 25 years old. A witness said there was a passenger in the vehicle.

