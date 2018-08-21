Man killed and three others, including teenage boy, wounded in two separate Inglewood shootings

A man was killed and three others — including a teenage boy — were wounded in two separate shootings in Inglewood Monday night, police said.
Officers responded to the first shooting at about 5:25 p.m. in the 900 block of West Beach Avenue, said Sgt. Geoffrey Meeks.
Three men, who had been struck by gunfire as they were standing in front of an apartment building, were taken to a hospital. One of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the two others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Meeks said.
Officers responded to a second shooting at about 6:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of 112th Street, where a teen was struck in the lower back, Meeks said.
Meeks said the boy, whom authorities believe is 13 years old, was taken to a trauma center and was in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.
Investigators suspect the shooter was targeting someone else in that area, and hit the boy by mistake, Meeks said.
No one has been arrested in connection to the incidents. Authorities have not determined whether the shootings were gang-related.
“The area has had its share of gang crimes in the past,” Meeks said of the second shooting. “We’re not ruling it out.”
Anyone with information about the shootings is being asked to call the Police Department’s homicide section at (310) 412-5246 or the 24-hour hotline at (888) 412-7463.