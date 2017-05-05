Suspect in 2004 Sonoma County beach slayings in custody

A 38-year-old Forestville man who was recently charged with murdering his own brother has been accused in the cold-case killing of a couple who were camping on a beach in Northern California more than a decade ago, authorities say.

Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas said Friday that Shaun Gallon was the man who gunned down Linday Cutshall, 22, and Jason Allen, 26, as they camped on a beach in Jenner in August 2004.

Gallon, who was long considered a person of interest in the Jenner killings, was arrested in March in connection with the slaying of his younger brother, Shamus, and made comments to detectives that opened new leads in the beach killings.

Freitas said he does not believe Gallon knew the victims, and a motive in the 2004 slayings remains unclear. The sheriff expressed relief that the 13-year-old cold case had finally been closed, describing it as a “random crime.”

“There’s a lot of joy and happiness that there has been resolution,” he said.

Cutshall and Allen, who had been working at a Christian whitewater rafting camp outside Sacramento, were each shot in the head with a .45 caliber Marlin rifle on a beach in Jenner, police previously said.

The couple were on a three-day sightseeing tour of Northern California, and were set to be wed by Cutshall’s father at his church in her native Fresno, Ohio, the next month.

“We are extremely pleased that our children’s murderer is in custody where he belongs,” read a statement from Cutshall’s and Allen’s families, read by Freitas at the press briefing. “We praise the Lord for his capture.”

Freitas would not say what made Gallon a person of interest in the killings in 2004. The sheriff’s office received approximately 1,200 calls about the case at the time of the crime, according to Freitas, who said some of the tips pointed them in Gallon’s direction.

Gallon was arrested in his brother’s shooting death in March, and detectives decided to interview him about the Jenner shootings again, Freitas said.

“He had information about the killings that no other person could have known,” the sheriff said.

Gallon killed his younger brother with a .223 caliber rifle on March 24, and was arrested with the murder weapon in his possession, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s office earlier this year. Gallon’s mother told investigators that he had shot his brother, according to the statement.

The motive in that killing was not immediately clear, a sheriff’s department spokesman said Friday. Gallon has been charged with murder in his brother’s death, but he has not yet been formally charged in the deaths of Cutshall and Allen, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Police had previously suspected Joseph Henry Burgess, a New Jersey native who had long been sought by Canadian police in a pair of 1972 shooting deaths on Vancouver Island, as the beach killer.

The shootings seemed eerily similar to the deaths of Ann Barbara Durrant and Leif Bertil Carlsson, who were also killed with a rifle. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police had issued a warrant for Burgess’ arrest in the Vancouver Island killings, and contacted investigators in Sonoma County after the Jenner beach slayings made headlines, according to a detailed account of Burgess’ alleged crimes published by the Los Angeles Times in 2007.

Burgess died in a shootout with police in New Mexico in 2009. At the time, Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators were sent to New Mexico to see if Burgess left any evidence, including DNA, that would link him to the deaths of Cutshall and Allen.

Burgess was formally ruled out as a suspect years ago, authorities said.

james.queally@latimes.com

peter.king@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.