Kayaker killed in boat collision in Marina del Rey identified as city official

A 46-year-old kayaker who was struck and killed by a boat in Marina del Rey on Labor Day was identified as chief of staff for Los Angeles’ Department on Disability, officials said.
Nicole Willett of Venice was struck by a 50-foot powerboat near the marina’s south jetty Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner and sheriff’s department. Coroner’s officials said she died of multiple sharp traumatic injuries.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement that Willett was an “an advocate for the community she served with passion.” She held the chief of staff position for nearly four years, according to her LinkedIn profile.
“She will be remembered as a beloved colleague and friend,” Garcetti said in the statement. “Nicole dedicated herself to making Los Angeles more accessible and equitable, and my thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Authorities are investigating the collision.