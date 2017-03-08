Kidnapping suspect is shot seconds after stabbing woman, LAPD says

A kidnapping suspect was shot by Los Angeles police officers seconds after he stabbed a woman at the end of a car chase on Tuesday night, authorities said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., gang enforcement officers spotted a stolen truck that matched the description of a vehicle taken during an earlier car theft and kidnapping in the area of Imperial Highway and Croesus Avenue, according to Officer Irma Mota, an LAPD spokeswoman.

The officers chased the truck into Gardena, eventually disabling it with a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver in the 1400 block of S. Broadway, Mota said.

As the truck slid to a stop, the driver began stabbing a woman in the passenger seat with a large kitchen knife, according to Mota. The woman managed to break free, and officers opened fire on the driver, Mota said.

The woman and the suspect were both listed in stable condition as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Mota said.

No officers were injured, and the suspect’s identity was not immediately released. Police recovered the knife at the scene, Mota said.

Mota said the driver shoved the woman into the passenger seat of the truck at the time of the vehicle theft, though it was not immediately clear if the truck belonged to the woman, or if she and the suspect knew one another.

