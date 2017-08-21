Barricaded suspect remains in hours-long standoff with LAPD near Lake Balboa

A man who may be armed has engaged in a nearly eight-hour standoff near Lake Balboa with Los Angeles police officers that continued into Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect, identified only as a 36-year-old man, has indicated he is suicidal and possibly armed, according to Officer Irma Mota, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers first responded to a domestic violence call in the 17300 block of Victory Boulevard near Lake Balboa around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday night, Mota said. Investigators do not believe the suspect has any hostages, but he did indicate he was armed, according to Mota.

It was not immediately clear if police had been in contact after their initial response to the scene. LAPD officials would not say if neighboring homes had been evacuated.

As of 7 a.m., the standoff was still going on.

