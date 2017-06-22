LAPD officer is suspected of having sexual relationship with underage cadet

A Los Angeles police officer is under investigation over allegations the officer had sex with an underage member of the cadet program, which has been under scrutiny since the the arrest of three teenage cadets suspected of stealing several police cruisers, three law enforcement sources said Thursday.

The LAPD has scheduled a 3:30 p.m. news conference, but offered no additional details. An LAPD spokesman declined to comment before the news conference.

The sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the department’s review of the theft of three LAPD cruisers and other supplies turned up the allegations of a sexual relationship between an underage cadet and a sworn member of the LAPD.

It was not immediately clear if the cadet was involved in the thefts, or if the officer had been arrested.

Two of the sources said the officer was being questioned Thursday.

Last week, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said three cadets had been arrested and accused of stealing three cruisers from department garages. Officers chased two of the stolen cruisers through South L.A. on June 14, resulting in a pair of car wrecks.

The investigation into the stolen cruisers quickly focused on a 16-year-old girl, Beck said last week. Two other teenage cadets, boys aged 15 and 17, also were arrested. Bulletproof vests, police radios and Tasers were also stolen by some of the cadets, Beck has said.

Earlier this week, Beck told the Los Angeles Police Commission that four more cadets, aged 14 to 18, had been arrested in connection with the thefts.

The only adult arrested as part of the probe was identified as Leonel Flores, an 18-year-old from Los Angeles. The others have not been identified because they are minors.

LAPD brass has long pointed to the cadet program as a success story. Thousands of young people, 13 to 20 years old, have participated over the years. The goal is to foster relationships between the city’s youth and police while helping participants develop skills that will aid them later in life. Currently, about 2,300 cadets are enrolled.

Cadets participate in an 18-week academy training program, taking various classes while getting an introduction to police work. After completing their training, cadets can be assigned to one of the city’s police stations, where they may volunteer for a wide array of tasks, including passing out fliers alerting residents about crimes in their neighborhood.

james.queally@latimes.com

richard.winton@latimes.com

kate.mather@latimes.com

Follow @LACrimes @katemather & @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.