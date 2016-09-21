Northbound 110 Freeway mostly closed after crash involving LAPD officer

All but one lane of the northbound 110 Freeway was closed near Elsyian Park on Wednesday afternoon following a collision involving an LAPD motorcycle officer.

The motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in the crash about 3:30 p.m. near the 110 Freeway and Stadium Way, according to LAPD Officer Jenny Houser.

The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, Houser said.

Before the crash, the officer was driving his motorcycle on the northbound freeway. It’s unclear if he was responding to an incident.

The California Highway Patrol said the 110 Freeway would be reopened by about 5:15 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

