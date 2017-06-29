LAPD officer wounded during stakeout; suspect shot in El Segundo

A Los Angeles police officer and a suspect were wounded during a shooting in El Segundo early Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place near Aviation and El Segundo boulevards during a multi-agency task force stakeout of a homicide suspect, said Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not clear. The officer was taken to a hospital. The suspect’s injuries also were unclear, authorities said.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson

ALSO

Investigation underway in Burbank after South Pasadena police involved in shooting

L.A. police shoot and kill man armed with gun during confrontation in Westlake

Arkansas couple detained after dead toddler found in back seat of car near Sacramento

Her boyfriend thought a book would stop a bullet and make him a YouTube Star. Now she's being charged with manslaughter