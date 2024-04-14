Man arrested in Marina del Rey after gunfire sprayed from rooftop is reportedly livestreamed

A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting multiple rounds of gunfire from the top of a Marina del Rey apartment building, scaring neighbors and drawing a large emergency response, authorities said.

No one was injured as a result of the heavy gunfire, which was sprayed down on the streets along the 4100 block of Via Marina, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

An arrest was made after 911 calls came in after 10 p.m. about relentless gunfire in the affluent seaside Los Angeles neighborhood. The suspect — whose name has not been released — is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A livestream of the incident appeared to be posted by the shooter, according to City News Service. Those videos appear to have been removed from the internet.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department helicopter observed a male suspect on the roof of an apartment complex “firing rounds from a rifle,” according to a news release.

Armored SWAT-style vehicles responded to the active shooter scene and closed down streets in the Via Marina area late Saturday night.

Witnesses told City News Service that the man is a chef.