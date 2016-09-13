2 LAPD officers charged with covering up DUI crash, taking the driver home and filing false police report

Two Los Angeles police officers have been charged with covering up a crash involving a drunken driver and later filing a false police report, prosecutors say.

Following an internal affairs inquiry, Officers Rene Ponce and Irene Gomez were charged Sept. 6 with a felony count each of filing a false report and conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Both pleaded not guilty last week.

The two were patrolling in the Hollenbeck Division’s Boyle Heights area on Oct. 26, 2014, when they were dispatched to a crash in the 3000 block of East Side Boulevard.

Prosecutors say an intoxicated driver had smashed into two parked vehicles, but the officers opted not to conduct a drunken driving investigation.

In their report, Ponce, 39, and Gomez, 38, lied and wrote that the driver had fled the scene, according to the felony complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The two officers then put the driver in their patrol car and drove him home to his apartment complex, telling him to sleep, prosecutors say. At the time of the incident, Gomez had been with the LAPD for three years, and Ponce for 13 years.

The defense attorney representing Gomez, Ira M. Salzman, questioned why it took nearly two years to bring charges against his client, whom he praised as a dedicated officer.

“My client has an outstanding record, with an outstanding reputation for truth and honesty,” Salzman said. “She’s well-respected by her peers.”

Ponce’s defense attorney, Bill Seki, did not respond to a request for comment.

If convicted as charged, each faces up to three years in county jail.

The driver was not charged with a crime. It’s unclear what relationship he had, if any, to either officer.

“We are unaware of any personal connection between the officers and the allegedly drunken driver,” said Shiara Davila-Morales, a spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno.

ALSO

SoCal Gas to pay $4-million settlement over massive Porter Ranch gas leak

Man who stole parking enforcement car dies 'in contact' with sheriff's deputies at a McDonald's

First fall weather of 2016 brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California

UPDATES:

12:45 p.m.: This article was updated with comments from a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

12:30 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details.

This article was originally published at 12:00 p.m.