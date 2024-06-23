Three hurt, one critically, in collision involving LAPD patrol car

LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. An L.A. police cruiser and a car crashed on Sunday, critically injuring a civilian.

An unidentified person suffered critical injuries and two Los Angeles Police Department officers were hurt Sunday when a patrol cruiser collided with a car in Jefferson Park.

The crash occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on West Adams Boulevard near Gramercy Place while the officers were responding to a call for help, LAPD spokesman Tony Im said.

The names of the officers were not available, Im said. They were taken to a hospital but were not seriously injured, he said.

No other information was available about the person who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Im said the crash occurred while the cruiser had its flashing lights and siren on. What precisely led to the collision was not known, he added.

“We’re investigating,” Im said.

