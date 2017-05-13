LAX's massive relocation of airline gates continues on schedule

Work continued Saturday morning on a massive reorganization of airline terminals at Los Angeles International Airport, the nation’s second-busiest commercial airport.

But officials said that the relocation of 15 airlines, which began late Friday night and will continue over the next five days, was on schedule and had not encountered any major problems.

The effort involves moving Delta Air Lines from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3 and shifting 14 other carriers into the facilities vacated by Delta. The other airlines involved in the move this weekend include Virgin America, Virgin Australia, Allegiant, Boutique Air, Frontier, Sun Country and Volaris.

Delta, the largest operator affected by the move, will take three days to complete its relocation effort. As of Saturday morning, Delta flights were arriving at and departing from Terminals 3, 5 and 6.

Airline and LAX officials advised passengers to arrive earlier than normal at the airport, download boarding passes, check their flight status and consult their airlines’ websites. In addition, Delta has added shuttle buses, painted neon green, on airport roads and the tarmac side of the terminals to transfer passengers who arrive at the wrong gates.

Additional information about the move can be found on Delta’s mobile app and LAX’s website.

The largest terminal move in LAX history will allow Delta to expand its operations, adding seven passenger gates, and allow better access to Tom Bradley International Terminal for itself and its partners: Aeromexico, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet.

Atlanta-based Delta will pick up the $60-million tab for all of the relocations.

