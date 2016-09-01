Long Beach police officers cleared in fatal 2014 shooting of man fleeing down stairs

Two Long Beach police officers who shot and killed a fleeing suspect in a 2014 incident that was captured on video will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced this week.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office determined there was “insufficient evidence” to prove officers Eric Barich and Salvadore Altorre used unreasonable force when they opened fire on Jason Conoscenti as he ran down a staircase after a lengthy police pursuit that started in Compton, according to a memo issued by prosecutors.

The shooting drew outrage after a cellphone video surfaced that appeared to show Conoscenti being shot as he ran down a staircase toward the beach with a police dog nipping at his heels. He did not appear to be armed.

But while the footage appeared to show Conoscenti being shot from behind, the district attorney’s report said Barich and Altorre were actually standing on the beach and opened fire when they saw the 36-year-old running toward them and possibly reaching for a weapon. Conoscenti was shot seven times in the chest, leg and hip, according to the memo.

Conoscenti, 36, was initially confronted by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after he was accused of stealing several items from a Target store in Compton. After deputies attempted to arrest him, Conoscenti threatened them with a pair of scissors and fled the scene in a white Isuzu Rodeo, according to the memo.

The pursuit spanned 12 miles, ending when Conoscenti stopped his vehicle on 14th Place and Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach. Officers and sheriff’s deputies both ordered Conoscenti to surrender, but he ignored them and remained in his vehicle for 25 minutes. Police dogs were ordered to the scene and police began discussing less-lethal force options to capture Conoscenti, according to the memo.

After the lengthy standoff, Conoscenti got out of the vehicle with a wooden stick and fled down a staircase toward the beach. Sheriff’s deputies fired four less-lethal rounds at him, and Long Beach police sent their dog after him, according to the memo. The district attorney’s memo did not say what kind of less-lethal rounds were fired.

Barich and Altorre were standing on the beach that Conoscenti was running toward. Both officers said Conoscenti was moving his hands near his waistband and appeared to be reaching for a weapon.

The already tense situation also appeared to be heightened by the spread of inaccurate information between police agencies. Sheriff’s deputies told Long Beach police officers on the scene that Conoscenti had attacked them with a deadly weapon, even though he had only brandished a pair of scissors outside the Target store, according to the memo.

The sound of deputies firing less-lethal rounds at Conoscenti also led Barich and Altorre to believe the suspect was actually engaged in a gun battle with police shortly before they confronted him, according to the memo.

Conoscenti did not have a firearm. A toxicology test showed he had methamphetamine in his system on the day of the shooting.

Both officers remain on patrol, according to Long Beach police. It was not clear if either officer faced discipline, as that information cannot be released under state law. It was also unclear if the department faulted either officers’ tactics on the day of the shooting, as the Long Beach Police Department routinely refuses to discuss the findings of its shooting review board.

Last month, the Long Beach City Council approved a $2-million payout to settle a lawsuit brought by Conoscenti’s survivors.

