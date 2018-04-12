Long Beach physician arrested after allegedly sending lewd photos to undercover officer posing as teenager

Los Angeles police have arrested a Long Beach physician who allegedly sent a lewd photograph to an undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old girl on the internet.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit arrested Jonathon Ellis, 35, after he contacted the undercover officer and sent a sexually-explicit image to her, the department said in a statement.
Ellis was arrested just after 9 a.m. Wednesday and booked into the LAPD's 77th Street Community Police Station, according to inmate records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
He studied medicine in Henderson, Nev., and currently is a resident physician in Long Beach, according to the LAPD.
Ellis is facing four counts of sending harmful matter to a minor and one count of meeting with a minor to engage in lewd behavior, according to the Police Department.
The LAPD is asking any potential victims to come forward and to contact Officer Aaron Korth or Det. Sammy Cruz at (213) 486-0910. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477 or submit a tip to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Ellis is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail, according to inmate records.
Twitter: @haileybranson