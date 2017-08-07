Long Beach police shoot a man who was holding a woman hostage, authorities say

Long Beach police shot a man late Sunday night who was holding a woman hostage and is suspected of stabbing another woman, authorities said.

The man was in critical condition at a local hospital Monday morning and the woman he was holding hostage was treated and released at the scene, Long Beach Police Sgt. Brad Johnson said. The stabbing victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Around 10:50 p.m. Sunday police were dispatched to the 900 block of Washington Place in response to a stabbing, Johnson said. Police found a woman who had been stabbed one block away and were told the suspect may be holding another woman hostage, Johnson said.

At a residence on the 800 block of the same street, police saw through an open door a man holding a woman against her will with a sharp weapon at her throat, Johnson said. He could not identify the weapon.

Officers negotiated with the man for about 30 minutes, then one officer shot the suspect, Johnson said. Police immediately entered the residence and began administering life-saving measures, which Long Beach Fire Department soon took over, he said.

Johnson would not say how many rounds were fired.

The shooting was being investigated and police were trying to determine how the suspect knew the women, Johnson said.

