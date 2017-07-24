Help needed: Police seek to locate family of boy found wandering streets in North Hills

Los Angeles police were looking for help with identifying the relatives of a 2-year-old boy who was found early Monday wandering the streets of North Hills.

The boy, who only speaks Spanish, was found about 6 a.m. in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Woodman Avenue, said Officer Drake Madison, an LAPD spokesman.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt with an M&M’s logo, blue shorts and white socks only.

Madison said the child is safe and in police custody.

The boy is described as Latino, weighs about 30 pounds, is approximately 30 inches tall and has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the boy is urged to call LAPD’s Mission Area juvenile detectives at (818) 838-9810.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA