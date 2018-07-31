Knife-wielding man barricades himself inside sheriff's vehicle, prompting hours-long standoff in Montebello

A routine stop of a bicyclist turned hostile Tuesday morning, when a man armed with a knife barricaded himself inside a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle in Montebello.
The incident began when a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a man on a bicycle for an alleged traffic violation around 3:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Flotilla Street, according to the department.
After running the bicyclist’s name, the officer found that he was wanted for violation of parole.
The officer placed the suspect under arrest and put him in the back of his vehicle and proceeded to drive him toward the sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station.
Shortly after, when the officer was driving near Garfield Avenue and Northside Drive, the suspect pulled out a knife and refused to hand it over to the officer, law enforcement officials said.
The officer called for backup, setting in motion a standoff that would last for several hours with agencies from various departments.
Deputies from the East Los Angeles Station responded, as well as a SWAT team, a K-9 unit, a mental evaluation team and a crisis negotiation team.
Around 7 a.m., after several hours of barricading himself in the vehicle, the suspect finally surrendered to officers.
No injuries were reported during the incident.