Suspect dies in crash during high-speed pursuit in Fresno

A man was killed late Wednesday after crashing into a minivan during a high-speed chase with deputies in a Fresno neighborhood.

Firefighters found Eric Deshaun Willis, 32, dead inside the wreckage of a mangled Chrysler 300, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Eric Deshaun Willis, 32. Fresno County Sheriff's Department Eric Deshaun Willis, 32. Eric Deshaun Willis, 32. (Fresno County Sheriff's Department)

The chase, which lasted just 30 seconds, began just after 11 p.m. when a sheriff’s deputy saw the Chrysler speeding on Bullard Avenue.

The deputy tried to stop Willis, but he zoomed away.

During the short pursuit, with speeds topping 100 mph, Willis struck a minivan at the intersection of West and Bullard avenues, he said.

The crash flung Willis’ car into a light pole.

The driver of the minivan suffered minor injuries to his head and arm during the crash.

A handgun was found in Willis’ car, Botti said.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Hiker dies after falling off Altadena mountain trail

Blaze erupts at Buena Park fire station, destroying at least one truck

City of Industry shoe company recalls boots after Reddit user finds swastika design on soles