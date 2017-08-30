7 hurt after SUV collides with Metro bus, sending it crashing into a building in downtown Los Angeles

Seven people were injured around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an SUV crashed into a Metro bus in downtown Los Angeles.

The bus veered off the road, hit a tree and took down a lamp post before crashing into a building on Broadway near the Ace Hotel, police said.

The bus driver and six passengers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, LAPD Det. Ross Nemeroff said.

The bus rammed the building with enough force that a city inspector red-tagged it, he said.

Nemeroff said it is unclear who was at fault but it’s suspected one of the two vehicles ran a red light.

