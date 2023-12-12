Advertisement
California

5 hospitalized after Amtrak train car derails in Ventura County crash

A truck trailer lies on its side, dented. In the background is the side of a train.
A semi-truck lies crumpled Tuesday night after a collision with a train on California 118 between Moorpark and Somis.
(Ventura County Fire Department)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
A train car derailed and five people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train crashed into a parked semi-truck, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near Sand Canyon Road and East Los Angeles Avenue, also known as California 118, in the unincorporated community of Somis.

The train, an Amtrak Pacific SurfLiner headed south toward Los Angeles, crashed into a semi that was stopped on the level grade railroad crossing, according to VCFD spokesman Andy VanSciver.

Five people were injured in the crash, which involved six train cars, though only the lead car derailed.

Four of those hospitalized suffered minor injuries, while the fifth suffered minor to moderate injuries, according to authorities. The train was carrying 90 passengers and five train employees.

California 118 was closed between Balcom Canyon Road and Somis Road, also known as California 34, and was expected to remain shut down until the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

