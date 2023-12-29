Metro bus crashes into RV in Gramercy Park neighborhood in South Los Angeles

A Metro bus crashed into an RV in the Gramercy Park neighborhood early Friday, but no one was injured, officials said.

A Metro bus crashed into an occupied RV in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday, but the individual sleeping inside the vehicle was not hurt, according to police and local media reports.

The crash occurred about 1:50 a.m. at West 90th Street and Normandie Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Luis Quintero said. No injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division.

The collision ripped off part of the RV’s left flank and shattered the front windshield of the bus, according to video by KTLA-TV. The bus door and front bumper were also damaged.

A man was sleeping inside the RV at the time of the crash, according to KTLA.

The bus blocked at least one lane near the intersection at the time of the incident, Quintero said. The CHP and LAPD did not have any further information on the incident, including the cause of the crash, as of Friday morning.