LAPD searching for missing teen; family is 'concerned' about her welfare

Los Angeles police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday morning, and her family says she is at risk of hurting herself.

Evelyn Morales was seen about 8 a.m. in the 200 block of North Chicago Street in Boyle Heights, but has since disappeared, according to a statement issued late Tuesday by the LAPD.

Morales’ family is “extremely concerned for her welfare,” and her family told authorities that she was depressed.

Police said Morales has brown hair and brown eyes, and she stands 5 feet and 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Her shirt said “Utah” on the front, police said.

Anyone who sees Morales or has knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to contact detectives in the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-4101.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno