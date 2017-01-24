Vanished: Police search for young woman last seen in Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles police are asking the public to help find a 28-year-old woman who recently moved to Southern California from Denver and went missing Sunday.

Laura Lynne Stacy was last seen in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard in the Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Her phone was found about 30 miles away in a puddle of water at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita, her family told KTLA-TV Channel 5.

Police said Stacy is believed to be driving a 2005 black Acura TL, a sedan, with Colorado license plates of 597WFD.

Stacy moved to L.A. a few months ago to pursue her interests in real estate and photography. Her family said she is typically in contact with them.

“It’s been a nightmare and I just want to be woken up from a bad dream,” her mother, Marcy Stacy, told KTLA. “A lot of people love her and are praying for her.”

Police described Stacy as white; 5 feet, 8 inches tall; and weighing about 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno