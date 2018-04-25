Driver dead after car veers off a Mt. Wilson road, down embankment

A 64-year-old Diamond Bar man was killed Tuesday after his car drove off a Mt. Wilson road and down an embankment, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Mt. Wilson Red Box Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was driving on the southbound side of the road when his Ford veered to the right, hit a raised curb and crashed into a metal guardrail. The car then fell down a steep embankment and struck multiple trees, the CHP said.
When authorities found the car, it was lying on its right side against a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the CHP’s Altadena office at (626) 296-8100.