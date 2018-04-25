Driver dead after car veers off a Mt. Wilson road, down embankment

A 64-year-old Diamond Bar man was killed Tuesday after his car drove off a Mt. Wilson road and down an embankment, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. on Mt. Wilson Red Box Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The man was driving on the southbound side of the road when his Ford veered to the right, hit a raised curb and crashed into a metal guardrail. The car then fell down a steep embankment and struck multiple trees, the CHP said.

When authorities found the car, it was lying on its right side against a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the CHP’s Altadena office at (626) 296-8100.

CAPTION The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration CAPTION The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration The city launched the boycott eight years ago to protest a law targeting illegal immigration CAPTION The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print The book has sold twice as many copies as Hillary Clinton's "What Happened" in its first week in print CAPTION Thousands met at Hollywood and Western to march on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide. Thousands met at Hollywood and Western to march on the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide. CAPTION The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly voted in favor of President Trump's nominee. CAPTION The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday, her third child with husband Prince William and the fifth in line to the British throne.

sarah.parvini@latimes.com

For more California news follow me on Twitter: @sarahparvini