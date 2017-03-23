Man dies in crash on 101 Freeway in Newbury Park

A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car smashed into a semi truck on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park, authorities said.

The crash snarled southbound traffic to Camarillo, delaying motorists by about two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities were notified about 4:30 p.m. that a man driving a vehicle had rear-ended the semi truck, which was parked along the outer shoulder near Wendy Drive, according to the CHP.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He did not have any passengers in his vehicle. His identity was not released pending notification of family members.

The woman who was inside the cab of the semi truck was not injured, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP.

