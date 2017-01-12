2 members of R&B band Tower of Power struck by train in Oakland

Two members of the Bay Area R&B band Tower of Power were struck Thursday evening by a train in Oakland.

The train struck drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc Van Wageningen.

“Both men are responsive and being treated” at a hospital, said Jeremy Westby, a publicist for the band. He described the incident as “an unfortunate accident.”

The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at Jack London Square, near the jazz club Yoshi’s. The band was scheduled to perform at Yoshi’s on Thursday.

The concert was canceled, and Yoshi’s posted a statement to its social media accounts: “We are deeply affected by this event and share our prayers and thoughts to their families and the Bay Area music community as a whole.”

Tower of Power was founded in Oakland in 1968 as the Motowns, but the group later adopted the new name. Within the 10-person band, four have been members since the beginning, including Garibaldi.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

