LAPD officer is injured and a suspect is killed after a shooting in Wilmington

A suspect was killed late Tuesday and a Los Angeles police officer involved in a shooting at the scene was taken to a hospital with an injury.

Just before 9 p.m., at least one officer responded to a shooting in progress near Wilmington Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington, said Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman.

An officer opened fire at the scene, police said.

A suspect was dead at the scene and another suspect was taken into custody, Lopez said. It’s unclear if the suspect was hit by police gunfire.

The officer suffered an injury to the arm and was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. It is unclear if the officer was shot. The officer’s condition was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

