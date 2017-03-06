Police in Orange arrest man they say threatened officers with a knife after 12-hour standoff

A man who threatened Orange police with a knife and prompted the evacuation of an apartment complex during a 12-hour standoff was arrested early Monday morning, police said.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody shortly before 6 a.m., according to Orange Police Lt. Dan Adams.

Police responded to a report of a drunk driving crash around 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Glassell Street, where they were confronted by a man brandishing a folding knife, Adams said. Police did not find the reported crash but gave chase after the suspect, who “appeared intoxicated,” got back in his vehicle and sped off.

The suspect drove about half a mile to an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Lemon Street, where he again threatened officers before barricading himself inside his residence, according to Adams.

The Orange Police Department’s SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene, according to Adams, who said the apartment complex was evacuated during the standoff.

The man “refused all offers to surrender” throughout the night, before police entered the apartment and detained him around 5:55 a.m., Adams said.

No one else was inside the apartment, and no officers were injured, according to Adams.

