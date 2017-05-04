Search warrants served at office of Palmdale mayor, source says

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office served warrants at the office of Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford and other locations Wednesday night, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.

The official, who requested anonymity because he or she was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, would not comment on the nature of the investigation or disclose the other locations where warrants were served.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office said the agency’s bureau of investigations served warrants at six locations Wednesday, but she declined to identify those locations or comment on the nature of the investigation tied to the warrants.

Palmdale City Councilman Austin Bishop told KCBS-TV that investigators searched Ledford’s office and home Wednesday.

An email to Ledford and a call to a Palmdale city spokesman seeking comment were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Ledford, 63, has been mayor of Palmdale since 1992. The city does not have term limits. He has also served as a council member and planning commissioner, according to the city’s website.

