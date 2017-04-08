Four people killed in flight from Van Nuys that crashed in Oregon are identified

Officials have identified four people from California killed in a small plane crash in western Oregon in which there were no survivors.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office on Saturday identified the pilot of the six-seat, single-engine plane that crashed Friday morning as 67-year-old Mark Gregory Aletky of Acton.

Officials say 42-year-old John A. Zitting of Thousand Oaks hired Aletky to fly him and his wife and son to Eugene, Ore. from Van Nuys.

Thirty-seven-year-old Karen Blackmore Zitting and 17-year-old John Brendan Zitting also died in the crash.

Authorities say witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low before turning and crashing into a grass field two miles north of Harrisburg.

Federal officials are investigating but haven't determined a cause of the crash.