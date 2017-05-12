Nine arrested in undercover Pomona prostitution sting

An undercover operation in Pomona resulted in nine arrests Thursday in connection with prostitution, authorities said.

Pomona police and the Los Angeles County Probation Department conducted the operation on Pomona’s Holt Avenue, a corridor known for prostitution. Uniformed and undercover officers were involved in the arrests, which took place around 4 p.m. Thursday.

“The ‘Holt Corridor’ is frequently the target of illegal activities such as human trafficking, pimping, prostitution, and solicitation for prostitution,” according to a Pomona Police Department statement about the arrests. “The operation was conducted in response to numerous complaints received from residents and local business owners.”

Those arrested range in age from 20 to 57, and come from Pomona, Montclair, Upland and Ontario. At least eight of the nine arrested are men. They were arrested on suspicion of engaging in prostitution or loitering with the intent to commit prostitution, according to Pomona police.

Stings like this one are relatively common in Pomona — six were arrested in connection with prostitution in December and the city is pouring $7 million into Holt Avenue to upgrade the area, according to the Daily Bulletin.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.