Carjacking suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Pomona

An armed carjacking suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Thursday in Pomona.

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. at Rio Rancho Road and Rancho Valley Auto Center Drive, as Pomona officers investigated a carjacking involving an armed suspect, police said.

As officers were interviewing the victims and searching the area, they found an armed suspect, and the shooting occurred. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia