Man arrested on suspicion of killing a repairwoman on her last service call of day in Lancaster

A man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing a woman who was called to his Lancaster home to repair an appliance, authorities said.

William Hughes, 30, was taken into custody in connection with the death of Lyndi Fisher, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Deputies responded to a report of a medical emergency just after 11 p.m. Friday at a home in the 43200 block of Doverwood Court.

Hughes told them he had stepped out of his home while Fisher worked on the appliance, authorities said.

When Hughes returned home, he noticed she was unconscious and lying on the floor, according to the sheriff’s department statement.

Deputies said Fisher, 36, was suffering from blunt force trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, authorities had not identified a suspect.

Two days later, the sheriff’s department announced Hughes’ arrest. The department said evidence at the scene connected Hughes to her death.

Hughes also gave “conflicting statements,” deputies said.

The job was Fisher’s last service call of the day, according to her employer, Arrow Appliance.

“We are all in shock and will miss her bright ray of sunshine every day,” the business said on Facebook.

The business created a GoFundMe account to help Fisher’s family pay for expenses.

Fisher is survived by her husband and three children.

