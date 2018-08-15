Sebastian Ridley-Thomas was facing sexual harassment investigation when he took USC professor job

Late that month, the Assembly Rules Committee informed him that an investigation into a complaint was underway, according to correspondence reviewed by the Times. Two sources familiar with the investigation said the complaint was about alleged unwanted physical contact of a sexual nature but did not disclose details of the allegation. A second sexual harassment complaint, by a different person, was filed around the same time, according to a source familiar with the matter. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.