Police looking for a driver who shot at a car on the 15 Freeway

The drivers of a pickup truck and a sedan kept cutting each other off on the 15 Freeway on Tuesday night, until one took out a gun and shot at the other vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Someone in the Ford F-150 shot into the sedan multiple times, striking the sedan driver in the back with one bullet and grazing him with another, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jesus Garcia. The victim was transported to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition, Garcia said.

The extreme road rage incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, just south of the 210 Freeway, Rose said.

The sedan and the truck had been cutting each other off for miles across multiple lanes, when the truck driver pulled to the slow lane, he said. The sedan driver cut in front and slowed down considerably in an effort to get the truck driver to pull over, the sedan driver told CHP.

Then he was shot at. It’s unclear whether there was a passenger in the truck, which was lifted, with a white license plate and black rims, Rose said.

Anyone with information should call Rancho Cucamonga CHP at (909) 980-3994.

