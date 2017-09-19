Ex-girlfriend sues actor Ryan Phillippe, accusing him of kicking, hitting and pushing her downstairs

A former girlfriend is suing Hollywood actor Ryan Phillippe on allegations that he kicked, hit and pushed her downstairs in an incident that has also been referred to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

Elsie Rose Hewitt filed the lawsuit against Phillippe, her former boyfriend, on Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The July 4 episode was reported to the Los Angeles Police Department after Hewitt — June’s Playmate of the Month — went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with visible bruising.

Hewitt told LAPD detectives she had entered the actor’s home early that morning to retrieve her clothing and that Phillippe kicked, punched and threw her down the stairs twice. The alleged attack was witnessed by her friend who accompanied her to the Hollywood home, according to police and the lawsuit.

Phillippe, the star of USA Network’s “Shooter,” has adamantly denied the assault, records show.

The lawsuit, filed by Hewitt’s attorney, Keith Fink, alleges assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress and paints a picture of the Hollywood actor enticing Hewitt to live in his home with him. Phillippe is 42 and Hewitt is 21.

The suit alleges that as Hewitt spent more time with him, she saw him abusing drugs like “cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms and steroids.”

Matters came to a head the night before the alleged incident when Phillippe left a party the couple had attended at a restaurant. Phillippe, according to the suit, became extremely jealous of the attention she was getting from other men and left the party.

After the argument, Hewitt texted the actor, saying she needed to come by his home and retrieve clothing for a modeling gig. Hewitt and a friend then entered Phillippe’s home using the access code. According to the suit, she tried to talk to Phillippe, who was high and drunk, but he grabbed her upper arm so tightly it left bruises, and then threw her down the stairs.

When she got back on her feet, he kicked and hit her before picking Hewitt “up like a doll” and tossing her down the stairs a second time, the suit alleges. As he threw her boots at her, he yelled expletives and told her to get out of his house.

At Cedars-Sinai, the suit alleges, doctors diagnosed her with chest wall pain, abrasions and severe bruising, and a police report was made and subsequent stay away order issued. Phillippe was served by authorities two days later. The order is no longer in force.

The LAPD has since turned its criminal investigation over to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office. Prosecutors there met with Phillippe and Hewitt recently.

Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the city attorney, said the office opted not to file charges at this point, but has up to a year to pursue misdemeanor charges against the actor.

CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. Milo Yiannopoulos set to speak at UC Berkeley, Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale," the unusual popularity of South Korea's 'Cosco kimchi,' and DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. Several actors, writers and creators made history at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Lena Waithe from "Master of None" was the first black woman to win for writing on a comedy series. The Hulu series "The Handmaid's Tale" was the first streaming show to win for drama. Donald Glover was the first black man to win directing in comedy. CAPTION In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." In her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series/TV movie for HBO's "Big Little Lies," a program praised for its depiction of spousal abuse, Nicole Kidman spoke of the need for greater awareness for the "complicated, insidious disease." CAPTION Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. Lena Waithe is the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, for "Master of None." The episode she penned titled "Thanksgiving" was inspired by her own coming-out story. CAPTION Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic. Hollywood came for President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many nominees, presenters and winners took aim at the president from the Microfost Theater stage. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin even pulled out old quotes from their 1980 classic "9 to 5" calling him a "sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot." Meanwhile, host Stephen Colbert said he couldn't wait to see the tweets. Watch what happens when Hollywood gets three hours of prime television and a mic.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes